Munich Re CFO sees "sideways" results move in 2016
November 5, 2015 / 9:41 AM / 2 years ago

Munich Re CFO sees "sideways" results move in 2016

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Nov 5 (Reuters) - Munich Re expects a “sideways movement” in results next year and will give a specific forecast when it releases full year earnings for 2015, its Chief Financial Officer said on Thursday.

“I don’t see a sea change in insurance markets,” Joerg Schneider told a conference call with journalists, adding that he expected a stabilisation in reinsurance prices and a mixed picture among insurance segments.

“We are cautiously optimistic,” he said.

The company, which targets net profit of at least 3 billion euros ($3.26 billion) this year, is due to release 2015 results on Feb. 4, 2016.

$1 = 0.9199 euros Reporting by Jonathan Gould; Editing by Maria Sheahan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
