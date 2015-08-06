FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Munich Re says raises forecast for 2015 net profit
August 6, 2015 / 5:46 AM / 2 years ago

Munich Re says raises forecast for 2015 net profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUNICH, Aug 6 (Reuters) - German reinsurer Munich Re said it expected to earn at least 3 billion euros ($3.3 billion) in net profit this year, compared with previous guidance of 2.5-3 billion euros, after results were stronger than expected in the second quarter.

Net profit in the second quarter was 1.076 billion euros, the world’s largest reinsurer said on Thursday, above the highest forecast of 917 billion euros in a Reuters poll of banks and brokerages.

The poll average was for net profit of 845 million euros.

$1 = 0.9160 euros Reporting by Alexander Huebner; Writing by Jonathan Gould; Editing by Christoph Steitz

