Munich Re net profit below expectations on investment hits

FRANKFURT, Nov 5 (Reuters) - German reinsurer Munich Re missed expectations with net profit of 520 million euros ($564.77 million) in the third quarter, as volatile capital markets hit investment income.

Quarterly net profit of 670 million euros had been expected, the average forecast in a Reuters poll of banks and brokerages showed.

The world’s largest insurer nevertheless stuck to its full year goal of earning at least 3 billion euros in net profit.

“The capital market turbulences have left their mark on the investment result, with below-average realised gains on disposals, write-downs of equities, and losses from derivative hedging instruments,” Chief Financial Officer Joerg Schneider said in a statement on the third quarter results on Thursday. ($1 = 0.9207 euros) (Reporting by Jonathan Gould; Editing by Christoph Steitz)