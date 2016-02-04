Munich Re raises dividend to 8.25 eur/share on stable net profit

FRANKFURT, Feb 4 (Reuters) - German reinsurer Munich Re raised its dividend for 2015 to 8.25 euros per share from 7.75 euros, matching the highest forecast in a poll of analysts, after posting stable net profit in a difficult reinsurance market.

The world’s largest reinsurer said preliminary net profit for 2015 was around 3.1 billion euros ($3.4 billion), down slightly from 3.2 billion the previous year but in line with the average expectation in a Reuters poll of banks and brokerages.

Analysts on average had expected Munich Re to raise its dividend to 8.00 euros per share, with the highest forecast at 8.25 euros per share. ($1 = 0.9029 euros) (Reporting by Jonathan Gould; Editing by Victoria Bryan)