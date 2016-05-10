FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Munich Re trims 2016 forecast after weak Q1
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
May 10, 2016 / 5:55 AM / a year ago

Munich Re trims 2016 forecast after weak Q1

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, May 10 (Reuters) - German reinsurer Munich Re said it expected net profit this year to come in at 2.3 billion euros ($2.62 billion), the bottom of its previous guidance, following a weak first quarter.

Quarterly net profit fell 45 percent to 430 million euros after minorities, hit by writedowns on investments amid capital market swings, the world’s biggest reinsurer said on Tuesday.

Munich Re had been aiming for a net profit of between 2.3 and 2.8 billion euros this year, down from 3.1 billion in 2015, but had already said reaching the goal would be ambitious.

The new 2016 guidance also takes into account restructuring costs at loss-making insurance unit Ergo, Munich Re said.

$1 = 0.8791 euros Reporting by Jonathan Gould; Editing by Maria Sheahan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.