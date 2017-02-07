(Corrects dividend to 8.60 from 8.61)

LONDON Feb 7 German reinsurer Munich Re raised its dividend for 2016 by more than 4 percent to 8.60 euros per share, above 8.51 forecast in a poll of analysts.

The world's largest reinsurer said on Tuesday preliminary net profit for 2016 was around 2.6 billion euros ($2.8 billion), down 16 percent from a year earlier and below consensus for 2.7 billion in a company-compiled consensus forecast.

Analysts on average had expected Munich Re to raise its dividend to 8.51 euros per share, from 8.25 a year ago.

