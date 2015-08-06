UPDATE 1-Munich Re ups forecast for 2015 on low damage claims

* Sees 2015 net profit of at least 3 bln eur

* Q2 net profit 1.07 bln vs Rtr poll avg 845 mln

* Shares indicated 3 pct higher, top of DAX (Adds detail)

MUNICH, Aug 6 (Reuters) - German reinsurer Munich Re raised its full-year earnings forecast on Thursday, after low damage claims and a jump in income from investments boosted net profit in the second quarter.

The world’s largest reinsurer said it expected to earn at least 3 billion euros ($3.3 billion) in net profit this year despite heavy price competition and an uncertain environment, compared with previous guidance of between 2.5 billion and 3 billion and with 3.15 billion in 2014.

The company said its reinsurance portfolio remained profitable even after price declines on reinsurance contracts with its insurance company clients that were renewed in recent months. It also cited signs prices may be stabilising.

Munich Re and other reinsurers help insurance companies cover the cost of major damage claims, such as for hurricanes and earthquakes, in exchange for part of the premiums their insurance company clients pay.

Net profit in the second quarter was 1.07 billion euros, above the highest forecast of 917 million in a Reuters poll of banks and brokerages. The poll average was for net profit of 845 million euros. ($1 = 0.9160 euros) (Reporting by Alexander Huebner; Writing by Jonathan Gould; Editing by Christoph Steitz and David Holmes)