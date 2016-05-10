UPDATE 1-Munich Re trims 2016 forecast after weak Q1

* Munich Re Q1 net profit 430 mln eur vs 790 mln yr-ago

* Now sees 2016 net profit at 2.3 bln eur, bottom of range

* Hannover Re Q1 net profit nearly stable

* Munich Re share indicated 1.5 pct lower, DAX up 0.6 pct

* Hannover Re share seen up 1.5 pct (Adds quotes, detail, context, Hannover Re)

By Jonathan Gould

FRANKFURT, May 10 (Reuters) - German reinsurer Munich Re trimmed its 2016 net profit forecast to 2.3 billion euros in view of a weak first quarter and the expected high cost of restructuring its loss-making insurance unit, Ergo.

The world’s biggest reinsurer had been aiming for a net profit of between 2.3 and 2.8 billion euros this year, down from 3.1 billion in 2015, but had already said reaching the goal would be ambitious.

The company had warned on April 27 that the first quarter would be weak, and its share has fallen by about 10 percent since that announcement.

The stock was indicated 1.5 percent lower in pre-market trade on Tuesday, lagging a 0.6 percent rise in the German DAX index of blue chip companies.

However, in contrast to the previous forecast range, the new 2016 guidance includes restructuring costs at insurance unit Ergo, which is expected to make a full year loss, Munich Re said.

“It is looking more and more likely that there will be high costs for implementing the strategy programme at Ergo,” Munich Re’s Chief Financial Officer Joerg Schneider said in a statement, adding that cost details would be unveiled in June.

Declining income from investments, falling reinsurance prices and the likelihood that natural catastrophe claims will not remain at unusually low levels were also creating earnings headwinds for the full year, Munich Re has said.

Quarterly net profit fell 45 percent to 430 million euros after minorities, hit by writedowns on investments amid capital market swings, the company said.

In contrast, peer Hannover Re on Tuesday posted nearly stable net profit in the first quarter, beating forecasts for a sharp drop, helped by strong underwriting and low claims.