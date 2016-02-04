FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Munich Re CFO sees lower bound for 2016 net profit at 2.5 bln eur
February 4, 2016 / 9:42 AM / 2 years ago

Munich Re CFO sees lower bound for 2016 net profit at 2.5 bln eur

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Feb 4 (Reuters) - German reinsurer Munich Re expects declining earnings in 2016 given a tough reinsurance market and low interest rates but does not see net profit falling below 2.5 billion euros ($2.8 billion), its chief financial officer said on Thursday.

Analyst estimates for net profit of around 2.75 billion euros in 2016 are “not implausible,” Joerg Schneider told a conference call with journalists, adding that there was no reason to expect net profit to drop below 2.5 billion euros.

“It could also be much higher,” he added.

The world’s biggest reinsurer earlier unveiled net profit of 3.1 billion euros for 2015, in line with expectations.

Schneider said reinsurance prices may still fall here and there, but said the market was stabilising after a multi-year decline and he did not expect further broad-based price erosion.

$1 = 0.8960 euros Reporting by Jonathan Gould; Editing by Maria Sheahan

