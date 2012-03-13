FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Munich Re targets hybrid bond tender and new issue
March 13, 2012 / 8:35 AM / 6 years ago

Munich Re targets hybrid bond tender and new issue

Natalie Harrison

1 Min Read

LONDON, March 13 (IFR) - Munich Re on Tuesday launched a tender offer for its 6.75% subordinated fixed to floating rate hybrid bond, maturing in June 2023, and mandated Bank of America Merrill Lynch for a potential new dual-tranche hybrid issue.

The liability management exercise will target the full EUR1.67bn of the 2023 bond left outstanding, and the 106% cash price offer indicates a 100bp premium to closing prices on Monday.

In conjunction with the tender, Munich Re has mandated Bank of America Merrill Lynch as sole structuring advisor and joint bookrunner for a potential euro and/or sterling subordinated Reg S benchmark issue.

The new hybrid is expected to be rated A by both S&P and Fitch, and will be launched in the near future, subject to market conditions, following a pan-European roadshow in the UK, Paris and Frankfurt early next week.

Reporting by Natalie Harrison, Editing by Josie Cox, IFR Markets

