Munich Re unveils 1 bln euro share buyback
March 11, 2015 / 6:50 AM / 3 years ago

Munich Re unveils 1 bln euro share buyback

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUNICH, March 11 (Reuters) - German reinsurer Munich Re will buy back up to 1 billion euros ($1.1 billion) of its own shares by late April 2016, bolstering efforts to return capital to shareholders that it cannot put to work in an insurance market where prices are under pressure.

The buyback would amount to 5.3 million shares or 3.1 percent of shares based on the current price, the world’s biggest reinsurer said in a statement on Wednesday.

Munich Re had already released preliminary results for 2014 on Feb. 5, including its intention to raise the dividend by more than expected to 7.75 euros per share from 7.25 euros for 2013. ($1 = 0.9355 euros) (Reporting by Andreas Kroener, writing by Jonathan Gould; editing by Thomas Atkins)

