UPDATE 2-Munich Re announces 1 bln euro share buyback

* Buyback runs until AGM on April 27, 2016

* Shares +0.5 pct, lags blue chip DAX +1.8 pct

* Sees net profit falling to 2.5-3 bln eur in 2015 (Adds executive, analyst comment, shares)

MUNICH, March 11 (Reuters) - German reinsurer Munich Re will buy back up to 1 billion euros ($1.1 billion) of its own shares by late April next year, adding to efforts to return capital to shareholders that it cannot put to work in an insurance market where prices are under pressure.

The world’s largest reinsurer’s latest buyback plan, which was widely expected, may help allay investor concerns about declining earnings in a competitive market where insurance company customers are opting to keep risks on their books rather than buy more reinsurance.

Munich Re expects net profit to fall to between 2.5 billion and 3 billion euros this year from 3.2 billion in 2014, with the range reflecting political and economic uncertainty, it said.

DZ Bank analyst Thorsten Wenzel said the profit outlook met his expectations. “The continuation of the share buybacks is also no surprise. However, it confirms again the strength of the capital position,” he said.

Munich Re has bought nearly 8 billion euros worth of its own shares since 2006 but the new plan did little to spur the stock on Wednesday.

Munich Re shares were up 0.5 percent by 1130 GMT, lagging a 1.8 percent rise in the DAX index of German blue chip companies and a 1.5 percent gain in the STOXX Europe 600 insurance index.

Reinsurers such as Munich, Swiss Re and Hannover Re are trying to maintain pricing power in a reinsurance market where new players have put pressure on prices. The big three are giving money back to shareholders via dividends or share buybacks rather than selling reinsurance at loss-making prices.

Munich Re Chief Executive Nikolaus von Bomhard said the focus was on maintaining profitability rather than volume.

“Those actually doing the underwriting have to be willing to give up large blocks of business. That is what is happening.”

While reinsurance prices are expected to decline further in contract talks with insurance company clients in April and July, the speed of the price decline seemed to be slowing.

The first two months of the year had gone well for Munich Re’s reinsurance business and hopes were rising that prices were nearing a floor, von Bomhard said.

Munich Re had already released preliminary results for 2014 on Feb. 5, including its intention to raise the dividend by more than expected to 7.75 euros per share from 7.25 euros for 2013.

The new stock repurchase plan amounts to 5.3 million shares or 3.1 percent of shares based on the current price, and will be completed by April 27, 2016, Munich Re said. ($1 = 0.9355 euros) (Reporting by Andreas Kroener, writing by Jonathan Gould; editing by Thomas Atkins and David Evans)