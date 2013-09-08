Munich Re sees 180 mln eur hit from German hail storms

FRANKFURT, Sept 8 (Reuters) - Munich Re expects damage claims of around 180 million euros ($237 million) from hail storms that struck parts of Germany in the summer, including 160 million in its reinsurance segment, Munich Re board member Torsten Jeworrek said on Sunday.

The insurance sector as a whole would face claims of around 1.5 billion euros from the storms, Jeworrek told a news conference at the annual meeting of reinsurers in Monaco, which was monitored over the Internet. ($1 = 0.7600 euros) (Reporting by Jonathan Gould; Editing by Christoph Steitz)