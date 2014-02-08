FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Munich Re preparation for 2016 solvency rules to cost 100 mln eur-report
Sections
Featured
Trump keeps pressing NFL, praises NASCAR
U.S.
Trump keeps pressing NFL, praises NASCAR
Ignoring threats, Kurds flock to the polls
Middle East
Ignoring threats, Kurds flock to the polls
Hundreds leave homes near crumbling dam
Puerto Rico
Hundreds leave homes near crumbling dam
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
February 8, 2014 / 1:36 PM / 4 years ago

Munich Re preparation for 2016 solvency rules to cost 100 mln eur-report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Feb 8 (Reuters) - Preparation for new solvency rules due in 2016 will cost Munich Re, the world’s biggest reinsurer, another 100 million euros ($136 million), Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung reported on Saturday, citing finance chief Joerg Schneider.

The new industry rules, known as Solvency II, aim to better protect consumers by requiring insurers to match their capital buffers more closely with the risks on their books.

Measures taken in preparation for Solvency II, such as upgrading the firm’s IT system, have already cost Munich Re between 200-300 million euros in the past decade, the CFO told the newspaper in an interview.

On Feb. 4, Munich Re hiked its dividend to 7.25 euros per share from 7.00 euros previously, after unveiling a preliminary 2013 net profit of 3.3 billion euros that beat forecasts. ($1 = 0.7343 euros)

Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.