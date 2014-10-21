FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Munich Re's UK legal unit suspends CEO, launches investigation
October 21, 2014 / 1:41 PM / 3 years ago

Munich Re's UK legal unit suspends CEO, launches investigation

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

DUESSELDORF, Oct 21 (Reuters) - DAS UK, the British legal-insurance arm of Munich Re, has suspended its chief executive officer Paul Asplin following an internal investigation and named Paul Timmins, the unit’s chief operating officer, as acting CEO, the company said in a statement on its website on Tuesday.

DAS UK said that it had informed relevant regulators, such as the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), and engaged an independent firm to pursue a full investigation, the statement said.

“The financial strength of the business and the service which DAS provides to its clients is not affected,” DAS said.

Ergo, the German insurer owned by Munich Re that ultimately controls DAS UK, suspended Asplin with full pay during the investigation. An Ergo spokeswoman said the investigation would be conducted by an accounting firm.

“The investigation is right at the beginning. I cannot comment on the outcome,” she said.

A spokesman for DAS UK declined to assist in attempts to contact Asplin. Attempts to contact Asplin by email were also unsuccessful.

The London-based FCA declined to confirm or deny that it had received any notification from DAS UK -- or that it was investigating the matter. (Reporting by Matthias Inverardi in Duesseldorf and Kirstin Ridley in London; writing by Thomas Atkins; editing by Susan Thomas)

