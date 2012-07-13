FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Tornadoes, wildfires lead H1 natural catastrophe losses
July 13, 2012 / 7:56 AM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-Tornadoes, wildfires lead H1 natural catastrophe losses

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* 85 pct of losses down to U.S. tornados, wildfires

* Insured losses $12 bln of total $26 bln

FRANKFURT, July 13 (Reuters) - Tornadoes and wildfires in the United States made up most of the worldwide catastrophe losses of $26 billion in the first six months of 2012 in a relatively quiet period for natural disasters, Munich Re said on Friday.

The world’s biggest reinsurer said almost 85 percent of the losses were incurred in the United States after the tornado season began earlier than usual.

By comparison, overall losses for the first half of 2011 amounted to $302 billion because of the earthquakes in Japan and New Zealand. Over the last 10 years, losses in the first six months have averaged $75.6 billion, Munich Re said.

“Losses in the first half of 2012 were comparatively low. It is in line with expectations that extreme and more moderate years will balance each other out in the course of time,” Torsten Jeworrek, the company’s board member in charge of reinsurance business, said in a statement.

Of the $26 billion, around $12 billion was insured.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
