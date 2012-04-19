FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Big sales revamp at Munich Re insurance unit - report
Sections
Featured
Waymo demanded $1 billion in settlement talks with Uber
Technology
Waymo demanded $1 billion in settlement talks with Uber
Winds fan California wildfires
U.S.
Winds fan California wildfires
Paris to banish gas cars by 2030
Energy and Environment
Paris to banish gas cars by 2030
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
April 19, 2012 / 11:06 AM / 5 years ago

Big sales revamp at Munich Re insurance unit - report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, April 19 (Reuters) - Munich Re’s primary insurance unit Ergo is set for a big restructuring effort to cut costs and potentially jobs, Germany’s Manager Magazin reported, citing company sources.

The magazine quoted a company source as saying the revamp would be on the scale of a restructuring carried out in 2008, which involved savings of 180 million euros ($236 million) and the loss of 1,800 jobs.

An Ergo spokeswoman said the company was working to improve its sales processes and client advisory services but that no decisions had yet been taken.

Furthermore, the revamp in 2008 had started with the goal of slashing the company’s cost ratio.

“We do not have any similarly sized target in the current sales initiative. It is not a cost-cutting exercise but primarily about improving sales advice,” the spokeswoman said. ($1 = 0.7621 euro) (Reporting by Jonathan Gould; Editing by Dan Lalor)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.