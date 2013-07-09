FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Europe floods to cost insurers 3 bln eur -Munich Re
July 9, 2013 / 8:21 AM / 4 years ago

Europe floods to cost insurers 3 bln eur -Munich Re

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, July 9 (Reuters) - Europe’s insurance industry will face around 3 billion euros ($3.9 billion) in damage claims from flooding in central Europe in May and June, reinsurer Munich Re predicted on Tuesday.

The figure is in line with a forecast released by Munich Re rival Swiss Re on Monday, which said insurers may have to foot a bill of $3.5-4.5 billion.

Economic damage from the floods, which hit Germany particularly hard but also affected neighboring countries, was likely to be more than 12 billion euros, Munich Re said.

