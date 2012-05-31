Munich Re sees no big hit from Italy quakes

COLOGNE, Germany, May 31 (Reuters) - Munich Re expects no substantial hit from two earthquakes that struck Italy this month, the company’s board member in charge of reinsurance business said on Thursday.

“It won’t be a significant loss for Munich Re,” Torsten Jeworrek told reporters on the margins of a reinsurance conference at the Cologne University of Applied Sciences.

It was too early to tell if it would count as a ‘major claim’ with damage claims of 10 million euros ($12.4 million) or more, he added.

The world’s biggest reinsurer expects the insured market loss from each quake to be in the low triple-digit million euros, or around 200-300 million each, Jeworrek said.

Risk-modelling agency Eqecat on Wednesday said it expected insurers could have to pay out as much as 700 million euros as a result of earthquakes that hit northern Italy this month.