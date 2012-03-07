FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Credit Markets
March 7, 2012 / 8:57 AM / in 6 years

Munich Re says to take part in Greek debt deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, March 7 (Reuters) - Munich Re said it will agree to take part in a voluntary debt restructuring agreement with Greece, as a deadline for the so-called private sector involvement (PSI) nears.

Greece and its creditors are in the final stages of talks aimed to cancel more than 100 billion euros ($132 billion) of its private sector debts - a key part of a 130 billion euros bailout, the second rescue Athens has required.

The lenders, mainly banks, insurers and investment institutions, have to reveal their intentions by Thursday night.

“Munich Re will join the PSI effort,” a spokeswoman for the reinsurer said on Wednesday.

Munich Re had about 400 million euros in Greek government bond exposure at the end of December.

As part of the PSI, bond holders agree to swallow a 53.5 percent nominal loss on the money they lent Athens.

Reporting by Jonathan Gould and Ludwig Burger; writing by Edward Taylor

