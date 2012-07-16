FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CORRECTED-Pulling Olympics would cost over $4.9 bln-Munich Re
Sections
Featured
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
U.S.
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
A tale of two photos
Reuters Backstory
A tale of two photos
Trump seeks immigration crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
Trump seeks immigration crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Corrections News
July 16, 2012 / 6:31 AM / 5 years ago

CORRECTED-Pulling Olympics would cost over $4.9 bln-Munich Re

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Corrects billions to millions in last paragraph)

FRANKFURT, July 16 (Reuters) - Cancelling the London Olympics due, for example, to a security threat would result in damages of more than 4 billion euros ($4.9 billion), Andrew Duxbury, underwriting manager at Munich Re, told a German newspaper.

“This was the sum of the insurable risks of loss at the 2010 World Cup and the Olympic Games should be in the same category,” he was quoted as saying on Monday by Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung.

He added that in the case of a cancellation, the loss for Munich Re could be around 350 million euros.

London’s Olympic Games is not threatened by a major security contractor’s failure to find enough staff, ministers and the head of the city’s organising committee said on Sunday, seeking to quell a political storm ahead of athletes’ arrival.

Last week, the British government announced it would draft in 3,500 extra troops as cover after contractor G4S admitted it was unlikely to train the guards it had promised under its 284 million pound ($441.5 million) contract in time.

($1 = 0.8167 euros)

$1 = 0.6432 British pounds Reporting by Christoph Steitz; Editing by MarkPotter

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.