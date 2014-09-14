Munich Re sees tough competition and price pressure ahead

MONACO, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Munich Re expects competitors to put up a tough fight for business in coming months as reinsurers jostle over market share in renewing annual contracts with insurance company clients, it said on Sunday.

“The environment for the start of negotiations ... is still dominated by strong competition and extremely low interest rates for investments,” the world’s largest reinsurer said in a statement.

Reinsurers, who help insurance companies pay big claims for storm or earthquake damage in exchange for part of the profit, renew billions of dollars in contracts each year on Jan. 1. The sector has seen its pricing power weaken relative to insurers, with prices for covering natural catastrophe risks falling by double-digit levels.

Low payouts for natural catastrophe claims in the last couple of years have prompted insurers to demand a better deal and many reinsurers have cut prices in a bid to keep clients.

Munich Re argued it was a mistake for reinsurers to engage in competitive price cuts.

“In our business, if your thinking is short-term, you pay a high price later,” Munich Re board member Torsten Jeworrek said at an annual industry meeting in the Mediterranean resort of Monte Carlo.

Big losses may not occur every year, but the premium still needed to be adequate over the long term, he said.

Munich Re would focus on maintaining profitability in its underwriting, developing new products and reacting flexibly to changes in its business environment, whether in reinsurance or its insurance arm, Ergo, Jeworrek said.

“We will continue to resist pricing pressures and withdraw from business if necessary,” he added.

Munich Re, whose rivals include Swiss Re and Hannover Re, predicted a moderate rise in demand for property-casualty insurance, based on rising market penetration and the increasing value of insured assets.

Europe and North America would see annual growth of 1 percent over the next three years, while Asia-Pacific and Latin America would see growth of 3 percent and 4 percent, respectively, over the same period, the reinsurer predicted. (Reporting by Jonathan Gould; Editing by Arno Schuetze and David Holmes)