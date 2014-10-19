FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Munich Re says tough to maintain current profit in 2015 - Handelsblatt
October 19, 2014 / 1:35 PM / 3 years ago

Munich Re says tough to maintain current profit in 2015 - Handelsblatt

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Oct 19 (Reuters) - The world’s largest reinsurer Munich Re expects it will be tough to maintain current profit levels in 2015 due to lower prices as a result of increasing competition, according to a newspaper report.

“Prices have come down in 2014 after negotiations with our customers and that will have an effect on 2015,” the group’s financial chief Joerg Schneider was quoted as saying by German newspaper Handelsblatt.

“For that reason it will be tough to maintain profit at current levels,” Schneider added.

The remarks come only weeks after the reinsurer warned of tough price competition in coming months as peers jostle for market share, prompting the group to intensify efforts to find new business areas.

Munich Re has targeted a net profit of 3 billion euros ($3.8 billion) in 2014 and made no change to this in August, when it published second-quarter results.

Analysts on average anticipate a 2.9 billion euro net profit for Munich Re in 2015, according to Thomson Reuters data, with individual estimates ranging from 2.4 billion to 3.3 billion.

In the last 30 days, four out 26 analysts who cover the stock have downgraded their estimates for net profit in 2015 by an average of almost 3 percent, the data also showed. (1 US dollar = 0.7839 euro) (Reporting by Harro ten Wolde; Editing by David Holmes)

