FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Reinsurer Munich Re eyes stable book in January renewal
Sections
Featured
Evacuees leave Puerto Rico by cruise ship, some doubting they will return
Puerto Rico
Evacuees leave Puerto Rico by cruise ship, some doubting they will return
Musk shrinks SpaceX Mars rocket to cut costs
Science
Musk shrinks SpaceX Mars rocket to cut costs
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
Future of Money
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deflation
September 8, 2013 / 12:31 PM / in 4 years

Reinsurer Munich Re eyes stable book in January renewal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Sept 8 (Reuters) - Munich Re said it expected its portfolio of reinsurance risks would remain largely stable when it renews contracts with insurance clients for Jan. 1, 2014.

The world’s biggest reinsurer said it was seeing increasing price competition from investors such as pension funds, which are buying into the securitisation of insurance risks such as hurricane damage in the United States.

“The prices for reinsurance protection in these segments were already under pressure in the 2013 renewal seasons, albeit less than originally anticipated,” Munich Re said in a statement on Sunday.

“Munich Re’s portfolio is only moderately affected by this,” it added. (Reporting by Jonathan Gould; Editing by Christoph Steitz)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.