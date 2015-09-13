FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Munich Re - intensity of reinsurance price pressure easing
#Financials
September 13, 2015 / 12:32 PM / 2 years ago

Munich Re - intensity of reinsurance price pressure easing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MONTE CARLO, Sept 13 (Reuters) - German reinsurer Munich Re said on Sunday it expected downward price pressure “across the board” for reinsurance products though the intensity of that pressure was slackening.

“There is still unrelenting competition in property-casualty reinsurance,” Munich Re said in a statement at the annual meeting of the reinsurance industry in the Mediterranean resort of Monte Carlo.

“The prices, terms and conditions for reinsurance cover are therefore under pressure across the board, albeit with decreasing intensity,” Munich Re said added. (Reporting by Jonathan Gould; Editing by Edward Taylor)

