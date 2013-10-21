FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Munich Re eyes flat prices in January renewals
Sections
Featured
1926-2017
HUgh Hefner
1926-2017
With cell service crippled, Puerto Ricans look skyward for a signal
Puerto Rico
With cell service crippled, Puerto Ricans look skyward for a signal
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
Bombardier Battle
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deflation
October 21, 2013 / 7:31 AM / 4 years ago

Munich Re eyes flat prices in January renewals

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BADEN-BADEN, Germany, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Munich Re expects to hold prices steady on its portfolio of contracts with insurers when they are renewed on Jan. 1, Europe’s biggest reinsurer said on Monday.

“Munich Re sees itself as well positioned for the forthcoming treaty renewal negotiations in reinsurance business and expects prices for business in its own portfolio to remain largely stable,” it said in a statement.

Its comments came as annual negotiations between reinsurers and their insurance company clients got under way in the southern German resort of Baden-Baden.

“Special circumstances apply to the German market, where the high claim burden from natural hazard events in the current year will play a major role in the renewal discussions,” it said, referring to flooding and hail storms over the summer that required insurers to pay out billions of euros in damage claims.

Munich Re renews about half of its 17 billion euro ($23.3 billion) global property and casualty book on Jan. 1.

Many observers have suggested reinsurance prices would be under pressure in 2014 from an inflow of capital from pension funds, which is increasing the supply of reinsurance available in the market.

$1 = 0.7302 euros Reporting by Jonathan Gould; Editing by Maria Sheahan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.