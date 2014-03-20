FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Munich Re sees no big hit from Missing Malaysia plane claims
March 20, 2014

Munich Re sees no big hit from Missing Malaysia plane claims

MUNICH, March 20 (Reuters) - Munich Re does not expect a major hit from damage claims linked to a Malaysia Airlines jet that went missing 12 days ago with 239 people on board, it said on Thursday.

The world’s largest reinsurer also has no forecast as yet for the size of the claim that the insurance industry is likely to pay but the figure of $500 million reported in some media was clearly too high, Munich Re board member Torsten Jeworrek told a news conference.

The damage claim for the plane itself is around $100 million, but insurers have been reluctant to speculate about the size of other claims linked to the case.

Separately, search aircraft and ships are investigating two objects floating in the southern Indian Ocean off Australia that could be debris from a Malaysian jetliner, officials said on Thursday. (Reporting by Jonathan Gould; Editing by Harro ten Wolde)

