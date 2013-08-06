FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Munich Re to comment on share buyback prospects in November -CEO
August 6, 2013 / 8:57 AM / in 4 years

Munich Re to comment on share buyback prospects in November -CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUNICH, Aug 6 (Reuters) - Munich Re will comment on the prospect for share buybacks when unveiling its earnings results for the third quarter on Nov. 7, Chief Executive Nikolaus von Bomhard said on Tuesday.

“We will have a concrete statement on this subject when we release the figures for the third quarter,” von Bomhard told a news conference.

“We have already indicated that we see room (for share buybacks) but we want to see what the capital market does up to then,” he said. (Reporting by Alexander Huebner, writing by Jonathan Gould)

