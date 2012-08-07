FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Munich Re raises outlook as Q2 beats street
August 7, 2012 / 6:00 AM / in 5 years

Munich Re raises outlook as Q2 beats street

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Aug 7 (Reuters) - Munich Re posted forecast-beating net profit after minorities of 808 million euros ($1 billion) in the second quarter that was bolstered by rising premiums and improved underwriting performance, allowing the world’s biggest reinsurer to raise its full-year target.

Quarterly net profit was above the highest forecast of 801 million euros in a Reuters poll of banks and brokerages.

The company had been expected to deliver net profit of 696 million euros, the average of 13 forecasts in the poll showed.

“With a profit of 1.6 billion euros for the first half-year, we have achieved well over half of our target of around 2.5 billion euros. So we are well on track to slightly surpass the originally envisaged profit for the year,” Chief Executive Nikolaus von Bomhard said in a statement on Tuesday. ($1 = 0.8056 euros) (Reporting by Jonathan Gould)

