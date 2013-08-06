Munich Re Q2 net profit 529 mln eur, less than expected

MUNICH, Aug 6 (Reuters) - Munich Re reported second quarter net profit that was below expectations at 529 million euros ($700 million) and said it was on track for its full year goal of achieving net profit of close to 3 billion euros.

The world’s biggest reinsurer had been expected to post quarterly net profit after minorities of 542 million euros, the average of 11 forecasts in a Reuters poll of banks and brokerages showed. ($1 = 0.7553 euros) (Reporting by Alexander Huebner; Writing by Jonathan Gould; Editing by Peter Dinkloh)