Munich Re ups dividend after FY net above expectations
February 5, 2013 / 7:06 AM / 5 years ago

Munich Re ups dividend after FY net above expectations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Feb 5 (Reuters) - Munich Re raised its dividend as it reported 2012 net profit 3.2 billion euros ($4.34 billion), slightly above consensus.

The world’s biggest reinsurer said in a statement on Tuesday it planned to raise its dividend for 2012 to 7 euros per share from 6.25 euros.

The preliminary result compares with the 3.13 billion euro average of seven estimates in a Reuters poll and is sharply above earnings of 0.7 billion euros in 2011, which was marred by major losses such as an earthquake in Japan. Poll:

$1 = 0.7376 euros Reporting by Jonathan Gould

