Munich Re Q1 profit meets view on low damage claims

FRANKFURT, May 8 (Reuters) - Munich Re posted net profit after minorities of 780 million euros ($1 billion) in the first quarter, in line with expectations, helped by rising investment income and low damage claims.

The world’s biggest reinsurance company had been expected to deliver net profit of 776 million euros, the average of 10 forecasts in a Reuters poll of banks and brokerages showed.

“Despite the still difficult economic situation, we are optimistic for 2012 and are aiming for a profit for the year of around 2.5 billion euros,” Chief Financial Officer Joerg Schneider said in a statement.

Munich Re swung back to a profit from a year-earlier loss, when earthquakes in Japan and New Zealand and flooding in Australia racked up billions of euros in damage claims.

Chief Executive Nikolaus von Bomhard said on April 26 that net profit would come to more than 750 million euros in the first quarter. ($1 = 0.7663 euros) (Reporting by Jonathan Gould)