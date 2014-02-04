FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Munich Re boosts dividend after surprise 2013 profit rise
Sections
Featured
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
U.S.
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
PUERTO RICO
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
Breakingviews
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
February 4, 2014 / 6:51 AM / 4 years ago

Munich Re boosts dividend after surprise 2013 profit rise

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HANOVER, Germany, Feb 4 (Reuters) - Munich Re raised its dividend to 7.25 euros per share from 7.00 euros after reporting a surprise rise in 2013 net profit that was above the highest forecast in a Reuters poll of banks and brokerages.

The world’s biggest reinsurer posted preliminary full year net profit of 3.3 billion euros ($4.5 billion), which was helped by lower than expected damage claims and the release of reserves built up against anticipated claims.

The figure compared with the 3.03 billion euro average of 16 estimates in a Reuters poll, and is up from earnings of 3.2 billion euros in 2012, which also saw below average losses from big damage claims. The highest forecast in the poll was for net profit of 3.23 billion euros in 2013. Poll: ($1 = 0.7397 euros) (Reporting by Jonathan Gould; Editing by Thomas Atkins)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.