U.S. municipal bond funds report $2.31 bln outflows -Lipper
#Market News
December 20, 2012 / 10:21 PM / 5 years ago

U.S. municipal bond funds report $2.31 bln outflows -Lipper

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Dec. 20 - U.S. municipal bond funds reported $2.31 billion of net outflows in the week ended Dec. 19, versus $311 million of net inflows in the prior week, according to data released by Lipper on Thursday.

The outflows were the biggest since January 2011 and the first since the week ended Oct. 31. Municipal bond funds, popular with retail investors, had so far attracted net weekly inflows for just over a year, barring two periods - the weeks ended April 11 and Oct. 31.

The four-week moving average turned negative, said Lipper, a unit of Thomson Reuters.

