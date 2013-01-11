CORRECTED-JobsOhio Beverage System to sell $1.5 bln revenue bonds

(Corrects 2nd paragraph to say Citi and J.P. Morgan are joint book-running managers)

NEW YORK, Jan 11 (Reuters) - The JobsOhio Beverage System is planning to sell $1.5 billion of statewide senior lien liquor profits tax-exempt and taxable revenue bonds in two parts, during the week of Jan. 21, said a market source on Friday.

The sale consists of $423 million of tax-exempt bonds and $1.1 billion of taxable bonds to be sold through joint book running managers Citi and J.P. Morgan. (Reporting by Caryn Trokie; Additional reporting by Tiziana Barghini)