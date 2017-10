June 13 (Reuters) - U.S. municipal housing remains stable despite reduced federal support due to the countering force of a strengthening housing market, Standard & Poor’s said on Thursday.

The role of major mortgage financiers Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac is also creating uncertainty regarding federal support, S&P said in a report entitled “U.S. Municipal Housing Ratings Remain Stable Amid A Tepid Recovery And Legislative Uncertainties.”