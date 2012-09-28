UPDATE 1-Fitch lowers Atwater, Calif. sewer debt, cites city's shortfall

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Fitch Ratings on Friday lowered its rating on $19.6 million of wastewater revenue bonds issued by the Atwater Public Financing Authority to BB from A-minus and warned of more downgrades, citing concerns that the city of Atwater could use revenue pledged to debt to help close its budget gap.

Atwater faces a $3.3 million shortfall and is mulling a fiscal emergency declaration as a potential first step toward a Chapter 9 bankruptcy filing.

Fitch in a statement said it believes the city of 28,000 in California’s Central Valley sees its sewer system’s funds as “available to support operating deficits from other city funds.”

The ratings agency noted the sewer system’s pledged revenues are included in the city’s pooled cash, which was drawn down to $6.3 million at the end of August to help bolster the city’s general fund and its water utility and garbage funds.

Fitch said its multinotch downgrade and Rating Watch Negative designation for the sewer system debt “primarily relates to deficits and structural imbalances in the city’s general fund, water utility fund, and sanitation fund.”

Failure to balance them soon “could ultimately impair the city’s ability to accumulate sufficient funds to make sewer bond debt service payments,” it said.

The agency added that its downgrade and warning of a possible further cut is based on concerns that Atwater could declare a fiscal emergency in order to file for bankruptcy, which “calls into question the city’s ultimate willingness to pay system bonds.”

Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services last week lowered its underlying rating on the Atwater wastewater revenue bonds by four notches to ‘BBB-minus’ from ‘A’ and put the rating on CreditWatch with negative implications.

Separately on Friday, Fitch Ratings placed $10.9 million of tax allocation bonds issued by the Atwater Redevelopment Agency on Rating Watch Negative. The warning of a potential downgrade targets three series of debt, each rated ‘BBB-plus.’

Atwater has taken over responsibility for the agency, dissolved with all other redevelopment agencies in California.

Fitch said pledged revenue to the tax allocation bonds would be considered special revenue under Chapter 9 of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code. But the rating agency said that “In a fiscal emergency the treatment of such revenue is less clear.”

Fitch said its Rating Watch Negative for the tax allocation bonds reflects concerns over the level of commitment by Atwater, as successor agency of redevelopment agency, to set aside funds pledged to TAB bondholders.

“The city’s high level of fiscal stress leads to concerns about the standing of debt service among the city’s priorities,” Fitch said, noting that a “lack of clarity as to the status of future payments could lead to a downgrade.”

“Any indication of consideration to use pledge revenue for operating purposes would likely result in a significant rating downgrade,” it said.

Atwater officials are mulling a fiscal emergency declaration and are looking for ways to close the city’s shortfall. That may include concessions from city employees and raising money by increasing rates for water and garbage services.

Like other cities in inland parts of the most populous U.S. state, Atwater has fallen on hard times due to a plunge in property tax revenue. The housing crash also helped push Stockton, a city of 300,000 located about 62 miles (100 km) to the northwest of Atwater, to file for bankruptcy in June.