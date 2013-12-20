Moody's says may upgrade California power supply bonds

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec 20 (Reuters) - Moody’s Investors Service said on Friday it could raise its credit rating on California Department of Water Resources Power Supply Revenue Bonds, a move that would affect about $6.6 billion of outstanding parity debt.

In a statement, the credit ratings agency said it had placed the Aa3-rated bonds under review for possible upgrade and that it anticipates a rating action within the next 90 days. The rating agency said the department’s credit profile has changed, citing “further reduced operating risk.”