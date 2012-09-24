California mulls opening GO sale early to institutions

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept 24 (Reuters) - California’s treasurer is mulling opening its sale of $1.55 billion in general obligation bonds to institutions on Monday a day ahead of schedule following strong retail orders.

Retail investors have placed orders for about $1 billion of the debt in two days.

“At last report, we were up to $1 billion of retail orders. That’s about 64.5 percent of the total offering,” Tom Dresslar, a spokesman for State Treasurer Bill Lockyer, said in an email.

On Friday retail investors ordered about $809 million of the debt, which municipal debt investors had been eagerly anticipating.

Dresslar said the treasurer’s office has not reached a decision about whether to close the retail order period early and set final prices on Monday as it suggested it might.

Institutions were scheduled to begin placing orders for the bonds on Tuesday.

The sale will raise $1 billion for public works projects and $550 million to refund existing debt.

The yield on the sale’s 10-year bonds on Monday was 2.49 percent, compared with 2.51 percent on Friday. Thirty-year bonds had a yield of 3.75 percent, unchanged from Friday.

California’s GO bonds are rated A1 by Moody’s Investors Service and A-minus by both Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services and Fitch Ratings.