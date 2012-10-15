FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Moody's assigns A1 rating to California's upcoming GO sale
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 15, 2012 / 11:31 PM / in 5 years

Moody's assigns A1 rating to California's upcoming GO sale

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct 15 (Reuters) - Moody’s Investors Service has assigned an ‘A1’ rating to $549.8 million of general obligation refunding bonds that California will sell later this month.

The bonds are expected to sell via competitive bid on Oct. 23.

Moody’s also said in a statement its outlook on California is stable, based on the expectation the state “will deal with any further challenges to its budgetary balance and liquidity without another major cash crisis.”

Fitch Ratings assigned an “A-” rating to the bonds, while Standard and Poor’s rated the bonds A-minus.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.