Demand seen hot for California GOs after $1.75 bln sale

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept 25 (Reuters) - A day after California sold $1.75 billion of general obligation debt at a record low 30-year yield, municipal debt market participants said on Tuesday the state’s October sale of $500 million in GO debt should go off without a hitch.

“They won’t have any problems,” said Matt Dalton, chief executive at Belle Haven Investments in White Plains, New York. “The appetite is going to continue to be pretty robust ... The primary market is doing pretty well with yields to the downside that nobody thought they would ever see.”

Falling interest rates after the Federal Reserve announced a new quantitative easing stance and a grab for yields have boosted demand in the $3.7 trillion municipal bond market. The buying spree pushed the 10-year yield spread between California debt and triple-A bonds down to 67 basis points on Friday, down from a yearly average of 84.2 basis points.

State Treasurer Bill Lockyer’s office on Friday began its two-day retail period for a planned $1.55 billion GO offering and on Monday upsized and opened the sale to institutions a day ahead of schedule due to torrid retail demand.

Retail investors placed orders for $1.02 billion of the GO bonds so Lockyer’s office tacked on an additional $200 million to the sale for institutions and completed it a day ahead of schedule.

Lockyer’s spokesman said institutional demand was also heavy and the debt’s yields are significantly lower than the rates California paid in April on its sale of $1.35 billion of GO debt.

Yields on the bonds ranged from 1.15 percent on its five-year maturity to 2.45 percent on its 10-year maturity. The debt’s 30-year maturity had a 3.72 percent yield.

Lockyer said in a statement on Monday the sale marked an “outstanding outcome” for taxpayers. “Our bonds’ market performance continues to rebut those who can’t seem to break the habit of trying to paint the darkest picture of California’s financial condition,” Lockyer added. “This result shows investors know better, and that they recognize we have greatly improved our fiscal management.”

But some traders suggest caution ahead of a key referendum on the state’s revenue in November.

Ken Naehu, head of fixed income at Bel Air Investment Advisors in Los Angeles, expects California’s planned sale of $500 million in GO debt on Oct. 23 will likewise be a success. But he said investors should expect a bumpy ride over the near term if they buy the state’s bonds with the November election approaching. Naehu also is concerned about the potential for interest rate volatility.

“Retail investors, and investors in general, that have cash to put to work are looking for deals,” he said. “But I would urge investors to be cautious.”

Californians will vote on a ballot measure that Governor Jerry Brown is counting on to bring new revenue into the state’s coffers. The measure would raise the state sales tax and income tax rates on wealthy Californians to prevent cuts to education spending in the near term, which would be needed to keep the state’s books balanced, and to bolster the state’s budget in coming years.

The measure is clinging to small leads in polls and faces competition from another measure that would raise income taxes on all but the poorest Californians to raise money for schools and to repay state debt.