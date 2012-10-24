FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Moody's warns of downgrades to California school districts
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 24, 2012 / 9:46 PM / 5 years ago

Moody's warns of downgrades to California school districts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct 24 (Reuters) - Moody’s Investors Service said on Wednesday it would place California school districts with weak liquidity on review for possible downgrades if the state’s voters reject two November ballot measures that propose tax increases to raise money for education spending.

The districts are not well positioned to withstand spending cuts that would go into effect if voters reject the measures, Moody’s said in a statement.

“Moody’s expects as many as 150 of the 327 California school districts it rates to face some degree of fiscal pressure if both propositions are defeated,” the rating agency said. “The weakest of these are likely candidates that Moody’s would place on review for downgrade following the election.”

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.