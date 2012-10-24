UPDATE 1-California school districts risk downgrades-Moody's

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct 24 (Reuters) - Moody’s Investors Service said on Wednesday that it would place California school districts with weak liquidity on review for possible downgrades if the state’s voters reject two November ballot measures that propose tax increases to raise money for education spending.

The districts are not well positioned to withstand spending cuts that would go into effect if voters reject the measures, Moody’s said in a statement.

“Moody’s expects as many as 150 of the 327 California school districts it rates to face some degree of fiscal pressure if both propositions are defeated,” the rating agency said. “The weakest of these are likely candidates that Moody’s would place on review for downgrade following the election.”

“These districts feature very low or negative general fund reserves or net cash balances,” Moody’s said. “Less vulnerable districts would be placed on review over the ensuing months.”

Governor Jerry Brown is campaigning for Proposition 30, which proposes raising the state’s sales tax along with personal income tax rates on the wealthy. Revenue raised by the measure would prevent cuts in the short term to education spending and be used to bolster the state’s general fund in future years.

The measure faces competition from Proposition 38, which would raise personal income tax rates on annual earnings on all but the poorest Californians to raise money for school spending and early childhood programs and to repay state debt.

Recent polls show support for Proposition 30 hovering around 51 percent and support for Proposition 38 around 42 percent.

“The relatively lower bankruptcy risk for a school district - owing both to the state fiscal oversight and the absence of clear authority to file for bankruptcy - would help keep general obligation ratings from falling deeply into non-investment grade, but it doesn’t fully insulate the most fiscally distressed school districts’ ratings from downward action if the tax measures fail,” Moody’s said.