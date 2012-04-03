UPDATE 1-Fitch says lower Calpers return rate a concern

(Adds details, quotes, background)

SAN FRANCISCO, April 3 (Reuters) - A decision by California’s pension fund for public employees to lower its assumed rate of return will present near-term budget pressure for some municipalities across the state, Fitch Ratings said on Tuesday.

“We believe that this reduction presents the biggest risk to municipalities and counties with the least overall financial flexibility and strained relationships with their work forces,” Fitch said in a statement.

The board of the $239.1 billion California Public Employees’ Retirement System last month voted to lower its longstanding 7.75 percent assumed rate of return to a more conservative 7.5 percent, which will require government employers paying into the fund to increase their contributions.

Fitch said it is concerned some local governments that have already taken steps to cut labor costs have little flexibility to further reduce compensation to help pay for increased payments to the pension fund, best known as Calpers.

By contrast, “Other entities with significant financial flexibility and cooperative relationships with bargaining units are likely to take this increased pressure in stride,” Fitch said. “Some entities have largely avoided the tax base declines associated with the economic downturn and have selected ability to raise revenues.”

Local government officials had lobbied Calpers to not drop its assumed rate of return as that would raise their pension costs at the same time they are looking to clamp down on spending, including on pensions.

In a nod to their concerns, Calpers’ board directed the fund’s chief actuary to plan for a potential 2-year period for phasing in increased pension costs to ease their financial burden. (Reporting by Jim Christie; Editing by James Dalgleish)