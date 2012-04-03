FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Lower Calpers return rate a concern for Fitch
April 3, 2012

Lower Calpers return rate a concern for Fitch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAN FRANCISCO, April 3 (Reuters) - A decision by California’s pension fund for public employees to lower its assumed rate of return will present near-term budget pressure for some municipalities across the state, Fitch Ratings said on Tuesday.

“We believe that this reduction presents the biggest risk to municipalities and counties with the least overall financial flexibility and strained relationships with their work forces,” Fitch said in a statement.

The board of the California Public Employees’ Retirement System last month voted to lower its longstanding 7.75 assumed rate of return to a more conservative 7.5 percent, which will require government employers paying into the fund to increase their contributions. (Reporting By Jim Christie)

