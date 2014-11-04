Muni bonds lose favor in repo market after new capital rules-study

NEW YORK, Nov 4 (Reuters) - Rules excluding municipal bonds from assets that banks can use to meet capital requirements have led to a sharp decline in their use in the repo market, with buyers asking for more collateral in muni bond transactions, according to an analysis by Markit.

Although the use of muni bonds in repo deals is far less extensive than for Treasury bonds, the drop comes during a debate about the effects the new rules will have on broader markets.

Critics of the limitation argue that the elimination of municipal bonds from the definition of banks’ high-quality liquid assets could potentially limit bank demand for the debt, boosting costs of new bond issuance. If the bonds are less attractive in the repo market, that could give firms another reason not to hold them.

“The uncertainty around municipal bonds over the last few months has seen the aggregate value of tri-party loans collateralized by these assets fall significantly over the last nine months,” Markit said in the report dated Oct. 29.

“This could in turn potentially raise the cost of capital of companies which rely on these less liquid types of assets to raise capital,” the report said.

Municipal bonds used in tri-party repo transaction have fallen from $9 billion at the start of the year to a low of $6.7 billion at the end of September, according to the report.

While that is just a small fraction of the $3.7 trillion muni market, the use of muni bonds in bilateral transactions, for which data is not readily available, could be much higher.

At the same time, the amount of excess collateral required for muni bonds in repo transactions has grown to 2.5 percent from 1.5 percent at the start of the year, another factor that could reduce their appeal to holders.

The U.S. Treasury has said it will monitor the impact of the bank liquidity rule on the cost of new municipal debt issuance and that banks may be allowed to include some muni bonds in their required capital.

The tri-party repo market, unlike the bilateral market, uses a third-party custodian and passes through a clearing service, meaning aggregate transaction data is available.

The proportion of muni bonds used in tri-party repo transactions is a small part of the $1.7 trillion market and therefore does not pose a risk to the repo market itself. The share of muni bonds has fallen from 1.1 percent at the start of the year to 0.8 percent at the latest count, Markit said.

Also, since the start of the year, daily trading volume for muni bonds in the tri-party repo market has fallen from around $4 billon to just over $3 billion.

Markit’s report uses anonymous aggregate tri-party U.S. dollar repo data and position updates from BNY Mellon. (Reporting by Edward Krudy; Editing by Dan Grebler)