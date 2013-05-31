FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US muni bond deals dropped in May to $27.1 billion
#Market News
May 31, 2013 / 5:11 PM / in 4 years

US muni bond deals dropped in May to $27.1 billion

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 31 (Reuters) - Cities, state governments and other issuers in America’s municipal bond market sold $27.1 billion of debt in May, a sharp decline from $35.5 billion during April and $37 billion a year ago, according to preliminary Thomson Reuters data on Friday.

Year-to-date volume was $144.02 billion, or a 3.4 percent down from the $149 billion of new and refunding debt sold during the first five months of 2012.

Data for May showed refundings, in which issuers replace outstanding bonds with cheaper, lower-yielding ones, again dominating the primary market.

In May, refundings were $15.63 billion, while new deals totaled $11.46 billion. So far this year, refunding deals have totaled $87.52 billion, or 8.8 percent behind early 2012’s comparable issuance of $96 billion.

New money deals so far in 2013 are up 6.6 percent from early 2012 to $56.5 billion, according to Thomson Reuters data.

