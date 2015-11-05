FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. voters OK 81.6 pct of bonds in Tuesday elections
Sections
Featured
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Politics
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Business
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
Reuters Backstory
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 5, 2015 / 10:21 PM / 2 years ago

U.S. voters OK 81.6 pct of bonds in Tuesday elections

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 5 (Reuters) - U.S. voters gave the green light on Tuesday to the sale of $18.9 billion or 81.6 percent of the about $23 billion of bonds cities, schools, parks and other issuers in the municipal debt market placed on ballots, according to results on Thursday compiled by data company Ipreo.

Nearly $3.2 billion of proposed bond issuance was rejected by voters while election results for about $1 billion of bond issues were still pending, Ipreo data showed.

Chris Mier, a muni analyst at Loop Capital Markets, said while the approval rate was a little higher than in recent years, the amount of bonds put up for voter approval has been dropping from a peak of over $100 billion in 2006.

The biggest issue winning approval was $1.6 billion of bonds for the Dallas Independent School District, while the biggest single referendum to lose was $287 million of bonds for a courthouse project in Travis County, Texas. Voters in Arizona’s Pima County rejected seven bond referendums totaling $815.7 million.

Issuance of muni bonds in 2015 totaled $332.5 billion as of the end of October, up 32.9 percent from the same period in 2014, according to Thomson Reuters data. (Reporting By Karen Pierog; Editing by Bernard Orr)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.