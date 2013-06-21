FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Municipal bond, pension enforcement head to leave US SEC
June 21, 2013 / 6:03 PM / in 4 years

Municipal bond, pension enforcement head to leave US SEC

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, June 21 (Reuters) - The chief of enforcement for municipal securities and public pensions at the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commmission, Elaine Greenberg, will step down in July to begin working in the private sector, the SEC said on Friday.

Greenberg was the first head of the enforcement unit, which was created in January 2010, and led it through many major investigations and precedent-setting cases, including the first SEC enforcement action against a state in 2010 and the recent groundbreaking charges of fraud for the city of Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
