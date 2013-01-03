FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Cliff deal adds value for muni debt for now-report
January 3, 2013 / 1:25 AM / in 5 years

Cliff deal adds value for muni debt for now-report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 2 (Reuters) - With U.S. municipal bonds’ tax exempt status not affected by the deal that averts the “fiscal cliff,” tax-exempt debt issued by states and cities should gain value “at least for now,” a Wells Fargo Securities report said on Wednesday.

The report said there is “increased value for the tax exemption given the higher taxes on the wealthy and the new investment income tax, at least for now.”

The report noted it is “still conceivable” Congress could limit municipal debt’s tax exemption in its search for revenue.

The $3.7 trillion U.S. municipal bond market has been closely tracking the wrangling in Washington over the nation’s finances out of concern that federal tax-exemption policies on muni debt’s interest payouts, a top attraction for investors, could be changed by federal policymakers.

